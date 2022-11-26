St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. No cause of death has been released publicly.

A family member of Patrick Torrey’s mother started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised $16,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Torrey, from Pekin, Ill., leaves behind his mother Tricia, his father Tadd, and his sisters Christy and Olivia. “If you knew Patrick then you knew what an amazing young man he was and how his short time here impacted so many,” the GoFundMe page says. At Ambrose, the 6-foot-8 center studied psychology and played basketball, “a sport that was near and dear to his heart.”

