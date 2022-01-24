St. Ambrose to start Civil Rights Week with Silent March to Remember

St. Ambrose University invites you to kick off Civil Rights Week with the annual Silent March to Remember.

Beginning with a reflection from President Amy Novak in the lower entrance to Cosgrove Hall, located next to Ambrose Hall off of West Locust Street. Participants will march along Harrison Street to the Northeast corner of 12th Street, where a Davenport Civil Rights marker celebrates the 1945 landmark discrimination case that upheld Charles Toney’s complaint that he and his future wife, Ann, were denied the right to buy ice cream based on the color of their skin. Toney was the first black student to enroll at St. Ambrose and a leader in the Civil Rights movement in Davenport. Marchers will return to the BeeHive on the lower level of Ambrose Hall for hot chocolate and conversation.

The St. Ambrose Silent March to Remember is Monday, January 24, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

