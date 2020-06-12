St. Ambrose to start fall semester early

St. Ambrose University in Davenport announced that they will start the fall semester on Monday, August 17, 2020, one week earlier than originally scheduled.

With the earlier start, that will mean the semester will end on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

This revised schedule is meant to allow classrooms and residence halls to be closed from Thanksgiving through mid-January, which they say according to health experts will align with a time period of a potential “second wave” of the coronavirus.

The university is working to make sure the campus community is a safe environment, including creating a course schedule that will encourage social distancing where necessary, and requiring students and staff to take precautionary actions to limit the spread of the virus.

“We believe this model is our best opportunity to provide students the focused, face-to-face classroom experience they tell us they very much prefer,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, president of St. Ambrose University. “We will follow protocols health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Varsity athletic competition will resume in August at the university as well, with timelines and schedule reductions dictated by the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics guidelines.

Additional details about the process of returning to campus for students, faculty and staff will be provided through online forums.