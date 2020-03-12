Breaking News
St. Ambrose University moves to distant education only

UPDATE: The NAIA National Dance and Cheer Championships have been cancelled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Ambrose has decided to suspend face-to-face classes immediately and move to a distant delivery through at least March 29.

In addition, residence halls will be closed after 4:30pm on Monday, March 16, except for students that have no alternative housing or have a demonstrated academic need to stay. Students who wish to remain will have to fill out a form requesting on-campus housing.

All university events scheduled for March 14 – 29 will be postponed, including athletic events both home and away. Although, the NAIA National Dance and Cheer Championships will still take place, but with a limited audience. All events surrounding the championships, including the Thursday night banquet, are cancelled.

Campus operations are not suspended and offices will remain open.

