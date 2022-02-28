Sandy Cassady, St. Ambrose University Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, was introduced as the next president of Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, Feb. 28.

Cassady will assume the presidency at Rockhurst, a Jesuit institution with a robust menu of health sciences degree programs, on July 1, according to a Monday release from SAU in Davenport. She will remain at St. Ambrose through May 31st.

“Dr. Cassady will leave St. Ambrose an immensely better institution as a result of her driven, committed and creative leadership,” SAU President Amy Novak said in the release. “Since her appointment to the position of VP for Strategic Initiatives, Sandy has further helped the University increase its value to students and the greater region through the introduction of more than a dozen graduate and undergraduate degree programs and micro credential courses.”

St. Ambrose will begin a search for a new dean of the CHHS as quickly as possible, Novak said. Potential changes to the VP position and Cabinet structure will be determined by the ongoing Strategic Planning process, the first-year president added.

Cassady has served as dean since 2010 and over that span, CHHS enrollment has grown from 650 students to nearly 1,400.

Cassady joined the faculty of the St. Ambrose Physical Therapy Department in 1994, and has served the University in numerous ways, including as co-chair of the Higher Learning Commission re-accreditation process in 2007 and 2008 and assisting in the creation of the Center for Teaching Excellence at SAU.

She also was partnered with the Quad Cities health community to create programs that served the community’s needs and was instrumental in forging partnerships with over 1,400 organizations that provided 2,000 clinical placements for SAU students each year.

Rockhurst is university similar in size to St. Ambrose, with nearly 4,000 students and both graduate and undergraduate programs housed in its three colleges.

“Our loss most certainly will be Rockhurst University’s gain,” Novak said.

Cassady will make history as the first female and first lay president of Rockhurst, which is a Catholic, Jesuit university founded in 1910 by the Society of Jesus, a religious order of Roman Catholic priests known as the Jesuits, according to a Rockhurst release.

Cassady earned a Ph.D. in exercise science from the University of Iowa. At SAU, she works closely with each division of university administration, including enrollment management, finance and fundraising. In addition to leading the development of new academic programs across the university, she provides oversight for undergraduate, graduate and transfer admissions, advising and academic student services.

A view of the campus of Rockhurst, a Catholic Jesuit university in Kansas City, founded in 1910.

“Dr. Cassady’s lengthy record of service in Catholic higher education and health care makes her ideally suited to lead Rockhurst University,” said Thomas F. Hastings, chair of the Rockhurst University Board of Trustees. “In addition, her extensive work in higher education accreditation and experience as a faculty member will be invaluable as she assumes her new role.”

At St. Ambrose, a university affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Cassady has led the development of new mission-focused academic programs that strengthen partnerships with area agencies serving the underserved, such as social work and public health.

“Dr. Cassady’s commitment and contribution to the Catholic Intellectual tradition has been stellar,” said the Rev. Thomas B. Curran, president of Rockhurst University. “Her desire to become a companion in our Jesuit way of proceeding, expressed in a faith that does justice, is humbling and gratifying. I look forward to welcoming and assisting her, as she becomes the new Director of the Work in the Society of Jesus, at Rockhurst University, so she is positioned for professional success and personal transformation in our Jesuit enterprise of higher education.”