St. Ambrose will temporarily move to online learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and on campus, St. Ambrose University says it’s taking the proactive steps of immediately suspending all face-to-face extracurricular activities, including most athletics events and practices, and converting most face-to-face courses to online delivery for one week from November 9 to November 13.

Students are encouraged to remain on campus and not return home, as course plans are not being changed to distance delivery beyond that week. This status will be reviewed next week to assess the need to extend.

In the meantime, students have been urged to follow practices and protocols. These include the use of masks and the practices of social distancing and careful hygiene.