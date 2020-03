St. John Vianney Catholic Church will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat four times this week.

Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged due to high demand.

Tickets are available after Masses and during the week in the office. People may call to reserve tickets over the phone at 563-332-7910.

For more information, click here.