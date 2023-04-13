St. John’s Lutheran Church in East Moline will be hosting a Free Community Prom Closet for area students attending prom.

According to a release, new and gently used items will be available for girls in the community for free, including prom dresses, accessories and shoes in a variety of sizes. Attendees can register to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses, such as gift certificates for hair and nail services, corsages and tickets to area high school proms.

St. John’s Lutheran Church’s Free Community Prom Closet is Saturday, April 15, 1:00-4:00 p.m., at 1450 30th Ave, East Moline. For more information, click here.