St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, will present an organ recital by Kevin J. Vaughn at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of its 100-year anniversary celebration.

Vaughn is director of music at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, South Bend, Ind., and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

The concert will include a range of organ selections from the Baroque era to the present.

The public is welcome. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required.