St. Mary’s organ will ring out in special Saturday concert

The voice of St. Mary Catholic Church will ring out in a special concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church at 516 Fillmore St., Davenport.

Lars Anderson, of Los Angeles, is spearheading an initiative to move the organ to a spot where it can be played and enjoyed. The St. Mary’s congregation merged earlier this year with St. Anthony’s, and the St. Mary’s church closed.

The organ, with more than 1,000 pipes, is believed to be the oldest playing pipe organ in the Mississippi River Valley. It was built by the Moline PIpe Organ Co.

Chris Nelson, with St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, and Augustana College, Rock Island, will perform, along with members of the community who will play during an “open bench” opportunity. Socially distanced seating will be available in the church and seating also will be available on the lawn.

The event also will be a pledge drive to see how much interest is in the community raise $50,000 to have the organ disassembled and taken to a new home.

Admission is free.