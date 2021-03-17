St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled, keeping tradition going

The annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade isn’t happening this year in March, it’s postponed to August.

The St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities made the decision early on to postpone the parade so that people weren’t preparing for something that would later get cancelled, which is what happened last year two days before the event.

His hope is that people are still excited for the parade when it finally arrives and know it’s more than just the holiday.

“Just celebrating your heritage you know and it’s more than just drinking and leprechauns,” said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities. “It’s everything that the Irish have contributed to the community and the nation. Whatever group you’re apart of, everybody’s contributed and we all have a story to tell, tell and share.”

Me & Billy is donating a portion of their proceeds to the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities through March 20.

The parade is rescheduled to August 28.