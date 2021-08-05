Stabbing death ruled self-defense after video shows deceased attacked with a golf club

Flowers were left at the scene of an apparent stabbing in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue in Rock Island. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

Update: No charges will be filed after a man was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Rock Island. In a press release, the Rock Island State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the investigation found 55-year-old Paul Crosby was stabbed out of self-defense. Surveillance footage and witness statements showed Crosby was the aggressor.

“This was a terrible incident for all involved, however under state law, we find no just cause to file criminal charges against any individual,” Villarreal said in the press release.

Police were sent to 2nd Avenue and 18th Street around 5:40 p.m. on August 1st, where they found Crosby on the ground with a stab wound to the neck. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A man was taken into custody for an interview.

City surveillance footage and witness statements showed Crosby was attacking a man with a nine iron golf club. The man, who sustained injuries, used a pair of scissors to defend himself, which resulted in the stab wound.

Earlier Update: A man who died from an apparent stabbing Sunday night has been identified.

Paul Crosby, 55, of Rock Island died after an apparent stabbing in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue in Rock Island around 5:43 p.m., according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Officers responded to a report of a battery, a news release from Rock Island Police says. Crosby was transported to UnityPoint Health, where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

An investigation by the Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Coroner’s office is ongoing.

An initial report listed the incident as “sudden death — suspicious circumstances.”