Breaking News
Stabbing in Davenport leaves one dead

Stabbing in Davenport leaves one dead

Local News

by: Jarek Andrzejewski

Posted: / Updated:

One Davenport man died following a stabbing at the Relax Inn in Davenport Wednesday night.

At around 7:50 P.M. on January 29th Davenport Police responded to a disturbance call at the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St.

Police say a man was found inside the inn with serious, life-threatening injuries due to a stabbing. After initial medical attention was provided at the scene, he was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Staff.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on suspects at this time.

We will bring more updates on air and online as we get them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story