Stabbing in Davenport leaves one dead

One Davenport man died following a stabbing at the Relax Inn in Davenport Wednesday night.

At around 7:50 P.M. on January 29th Davenport Police responded to a disturbance call at the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St.

Police say a man was found inside the inn with serious, life-threatening injuries due to a stabbing. After initial medical attention was provided at the scene, he was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Staff.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on suspects at this time.

