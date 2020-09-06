Stabbing incident at Applebee’s

The parking lot of Applebee’s on Elmore Avenue in Davenport was taped off Saturday evening as police investigated a stabbing incident that happened before 9:30 p.m. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

At least one person has been stabbed in connection with an altercation that happened Saturday evening in the parking lot of Applebee’s Grill + Bar in Davenport.

According to scanner traffic, the incident stemmed from a large fight that occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m. at the location near the 3800 block of Elmore Avenue.

When Local 4 News arrived first on the scene, the parking lot was taped off. The restaurant appeared to be closed as Davenport’s Crime Scene Unit began their investigation.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky spotted blood on the doors of a silver sedan. The rear tire of the right side of the vehicle appeared to be slashed and was eventually taken away by a tow truck.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved or injured.

Updates will be provided as more information on the incident becomes available.

BREAKING NEWS: A stabbing at Applebee's on Elmore in Davenport. One car has blood on it and at least one tire has been slashed. There is no word on how many victims there are or if any arrests have been made. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/J5V2ASxu9s — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) September 6, 2020

