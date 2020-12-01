Stabbing victim walks into hospital, police investigate

Davenport police are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

The man walked into a Genesis hospital shortly after 1 p.m., police said in a news release. The man, who was not named, was treated for minor, non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The injury may have happened after a possible dispute between the victim and another man in the 400 block of Iowa Street, police said.

Several officers initially responded to the scene, and detectives are following up. Police continue to interview both people.