Baseball will not “bee” the only topic of discussion this summer at Community Field.

Following the announcement of its new field manager and upcoming games, the Burlington Bees released their schedule of theme nights and giveaways for the 2022 season.

Highlights include new theme nights such as “Fairytales and Fireworks,” “Superdogs and Superheroes Night,” “Level Up (retro gaming) Night, “Huck’s Harbor Beach Night,” “Sandlot Night,” “Family Game Night” and “You Might Be From Iowa Night.”

There will also be two “Throwback Thursday” events — “Diamonds and Disco ’70s Night” and “I Heart the ’80s Night.”

Fan-favorite themes such as “School’s Out for Summer Night,” “BeeLympics,” “Christmas in July,” “Wizarding Night,” “Back to School Bash” and “Pups and Pints Nights” will return to the stadium.

Longtime fans will be honored on two tribute nights, “Third Base Legends Night” and “Mental Health Awareness Night,” with Tom Walz memorial fireworks.

Recognition will be given to several groups throughout the season, including:

Educators

Emergency responders

Military

Health care heroes

Little League

Scouts

Additionally, there will be six post-game fireworks shows lighting up the sky at Community Field throughout the summer.

The Burlington Bees will host five giveaway nights, and three jersey auctions are scheduled throughout the season, with proceeds benefiting several nonprofits.

Community Basket Day is making a return with several area nonprofits selling raffle tickets in the coming months.

One lucky winner will win $5,000, two will win $2,500 each and one additional winner will be drawn to win the community basket of prizes.

Community Field will once again be the home field for the Southeastern Community College Blackhawk baseball team, with spring home games starting 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, against Carl Sandburg College.

The Burlington Bees officially kick off their official season Wednesday, June 1, with a home game against the Quincy Gems.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the first pitch starting at 6:30 p.m.

The first 500 fans will receive a free 2022 magnet schedule, and fireworks will take place after the game.

Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3, and can be purchased via the Burlington Bees website.

Starting in May, several special non-baseball events — such as trivia nights, dueling pianos, movie nights and more — will be hosted at the stadium.

Follow the Burlington Bees on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date promotional information.

Note: All dates and promotions are subject to change.

Burlington Bees 2022 Promotional Schedule

Wednesday, June 1 — Opening Night with post-game fireworks and 2022 magnet schedule giveaway

Thursday, June 2 — School’s Out for Summer Night and Educators Night with Kiwanis book giveaway to the first 200 kids through the gate. (kids that register for Burlington Public Library’s Summer Reading program at the game will receive a free Bees ticket)

Friday, June 3 — SPECIAL EVENT: Trivia Night and Movie Night: A League of Their Own, sponsored by Kevin Talley of Farm Bureau Financial Services

Wednesday, June 8 – Pups and Pints Bandana Giveaway to the first 50 dogs through the gate, sponsored by Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic

Thursday, June 16 — Third Base Legends Night, paying tribute to beloved Bees fans that were lost this past year

Friday, June 17 — Fairytales and Fireworks Night

Saturday, June 18 — SPECIAL EVENT: Karaoke and Movie Night (tentative)

Wednesday, June 22 — Pups and Pints Superdogs and Superheroes Cape Giveaway, sponsored by Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic

Friday, June 24 — Level Up Night (retro gaming)

Saturday, June 25 — Mental Health Awareness and Emergency Responders Night with Tom Walz memorial post-game fireworks and jersey auction, sponsored by Farney’s (jersey proceeds to benefit Blue H.E.L.P.)

Wednesday, June 29 — Pups and Pints “Make a Splash” Night

Thursday, June 30 — Throwback Thursday: Diamonds Disco ’70s Night

Saturday, July 2 — Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by AMVETS Post 29

Sunday, July 3 — Stars, Stripes and Fireworks Night

Thursday, July 7 — Throwback Thursday: I Heart the ’80s Night

Friday, July 8 — Huck’s Harbor Beach Night with Beach Ball giveaway to the first 250 fans, sponsored by Huck’s Harbor

Saturday, July 9 — Relay for Life Night and Jersey Auction sponsored by Casebine Community Credit Union (jersey proceeds to benefit Relay for Life of Des Moines County)

Sunday, July 10 — Community Basket Day

Thursday, July 14 — SPECIAL EVENT: Trivia Night, sponsored by Kevin Talley of Farm Bureau Financial Services

Wednesday, July 20 — Pups and Pints Sandlot Night and Jersey Auction, sponsored by Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic (jersey proceeds to benefit the Des Moines County Humane Society)

Friday, July 22 — BeeLympics Night

Saturday, July 23 — You Might Be From Iowa Night (celebrating agriculture, country music and Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry with post-game fireworks)

Sunday, July 24 — HealthCare Heroes and Little League Recognition Day

Monday, July 25 — Christmas in July

Friday, July 29 — Family Game Night

Saturday, July 30 — Wizarding Night and Scout Night with post-game fireworks

Wednesday, August 3 — Pups and Pints (What a Treat Night) and Back to School Bash

Thursday, August 4 — Fan Appreciation Night