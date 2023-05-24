Staff at the East Moline Correctional Center are mourning the loss of one of their own today.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Corrections, a staff member at the East Moline Correctional Center suffered injuries while performing maintenance duties outside the facility and died yesterday afternoon as a result of those injuries. The release did not name the staff member, but an email confirmed that the staff member was not a correctional officer.

The incident remains under investigation.