‘Staff safe’ after credit union robbery; 1 arrested

UPDATE: Davenport Police say an off-duty officer was in the area at the time of the credit union robbery and was able to direct on-duty officers to a possible suspect leaving the scene.

Arnordo Turner, 33, of Davenport, was taken into custody and charged with

second degree robbery.

Preliminary information indicated that a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee, then left after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

EARLIER UPDATE: A Davenport credit union branch’s staff is safe after a robbery took place Wednesday, Ascentra announced in a news release.

It happened at the 1800 Brady Street branch, which will remain closed Wednesday and resume normal business hours Thursday.

The Ascentra news release said “the situation was effectively handled and everyone is safe,” adding that “the incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming from local authorities.”