Stand-up comedy will return to the Stardust in downtown Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Standup At Stardust 2 is the second installment of a new monthly standup comedy showcase at 218 Iowa St., Davenport. After a successful first show, with over 100 people in attendance, the host Collin Strajack as well as Stardust (the venue) have decided to shift the show to the main room on the ground floor to accommodate a larger audience, offer a full bar, and allow easier access to restrooms, according to an event release.

September 29th will be the next show and will showcase five comedians from the Quad Cities, and one from Dubuque. Tickets are $10 in advance (online HERE) or $12 at the door (cash, Venmo, and Cash App will be accepted).

The night — starting at 7:30 p.m. — will have headline comedian James Draper, featuring performances by Dan McCullough, Shayne Neubert, Samir Abdelkarim, Hallie Call and LRod.

This is an event for adults only (18+), and you must be 21+ to drink, IDs are required.