Standoff after deputy shot and killed in Avon

UPDATE: A Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy has died from his injuries after being shot Tuesday, Sheriff Jeff Standard announced.

Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was a paramedic with the Fulton County EMA, was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.

“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum,” Standard said. “Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

EARLIER UPDATE: A Fulton County Deputy was shot after responding to a battery and disturbance call in Avon, Illinois around 2 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The suspect involved is currently barricaded in rural Avon and multiple police departments are on the scene assisting with the ongoing situation.

AVON, Ill. (WMBD) — An active shooter has been reported near Avon, Illinois.

Shots were reported Tuesday afternoon after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Troy Road. Illinois State Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene. Knox and Warren County officials are also present.

The Canton Daily Ledger and Q98.1 Canton have reported that an officer has been shot. Additionally, a SWAT unit has reportedly been called to the scene.

A Life Flight was also called.

