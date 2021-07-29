Standoff continues for more than 2 hours early Thursday

A standoff on the 1400 block of West 4th Street, Davenport, continued for more than 2 hours early Thursday.
Local 4 News saw squad cars line the street at 2 a.m. An officer with a megaphone tried to coax someone from a building, and repeatedly asked the person inside to make the right choice and come out.
A neighbor, who watched from a porch, said police had been in the area for about two hours.
Shortly after 3 a.m., police put a spotlight on the second floor of the building. The scene was quiet while one officer behind an armored car held a rifle. Other officers monitored the situation.
