Standoff ends after several hours

A standoff in Davenport ended after several hours Friday.

It started this morning in the 1000 block of West 14th Street.

Davenport Police say they responded to a report of two wanted subjects at the location that might have guns. When police arrived, they tried to contact via phone call, text and the squad car PA, but received no response.

Because of the possibility of weapons, police called the tactical squad and also borrowed Bettendorf’s tactical squad vehicle.

After 4-5 hours, both were taken into custody. No officers or suspects were injured. The investigation is ongoing.