Standoff ends with man who fired on deputies shot dead by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force

A heavy police presence on West Main Street in Geneseo on September 22, 2020, during a standoff with Jeffrey Blunk, who ultimately was shot and killed. (Taylor Boser, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Geneseo Police say the standoff lasted for more than an hour and a half and ended when a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force member shot and killed Jeffrey Blunk.

In a press conference, Geneseo Polcie say the stand off between police and suspect Jeffrey Blunk lasted for more than an hour and a half. The incident resulted in an officer involved shooting and the death of Blunk. — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) September 22, 2020

Police say Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, fired a shotgun at the deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the day.

Officers with the US Marshall’s Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department assisted in a search and located Blunk, armed with a shotgun, in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and Dilenbeck Drive around 9:54 a.m.

Blunk was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home

invasion, aggravated kidnapping and outstanding felony warrants. The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.

UPDATE: Geneseo Police say the “threat is done at this time,” but the area still will be blocked “for quite some time” and asks that drivers “please avoid the area.”

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. outside Geneseo City Hall.

Press conference happening at 1:00 outside Geneseo City Hall in regards to the stand off between police and suspect Jeffrey Blunk. — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) September 22, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: There is a heavy police presence on Main Street/US 6 and Dilenbeck Drive in Geneseo.

Witnesses say the suspect, Jeffery Ryan Blunk, is barricaded in a car and armed.

Local 4 Reporter Taylor Boser says she heard one gunshot at the scene but does not know of any injuries or result of that gunshot.

Heavy police presence on West Main Street in Geneseo. Police are in a stand off with suspect Jeffrey Blunk. Witnesses say he is armed. pic.twitter.com/w8uMxbgiPf — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) September 22, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants. His hair is bleached blonde.

EARLIER UPDATE: Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who earlier shot at Henry County Sheriff Deputies and is believed to be in the Geneseo area.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in the Village of Atkinson. During the stop, the suspect, Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, fired a shotgun at the deputies. The deputies did not return fire and Blunk was able to escape on foot.

The Geneseo Police joined the search for Blunk and soon learned he was last seen in Geneseo.

The Geneseo School District was informed of the situation and decided to lock-down the schools as a safety precaution.

If anyone knows the location of Blunk, they should call 9-1-1. Blunk is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department are all involved in the search for Blunk.