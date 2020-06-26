A tactical unit presence post-standoff near the intersection of 10th St. and 1st Ave. South, right by the East Moline Feed & Pet Supply building after 11 p.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene of a standoff in Carbon Cliff late Thursday evening.

The call came in just after 11 p.m.

A SWAT team responded to 10th St. and First Ave. South, right by the East Moline Feed & Pet Supply building.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the entire area was surrounded by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The parent of one of the suspects told Local 4’s Ryan Risky that a shotgun was fired inside the building where the incident first occurred.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky witnessed the tactical unit coerce occupants out of the building with the use of loudspeakers.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or whether there were any injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

