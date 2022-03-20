UPDATE: Local 4’s Brian Weckerly reported live at the scene Sunday afternoon via Facebook, where a heavy police presence was seen at the corner of Main Street and Kimberly Road, near Burger King and Kwik Star.

A sheriff was present, and emergency vehicles such as a fire truck and ambulance arrived as many bystanders crowded the area around the mall.

Police still advise people to avoid this area as they continue to investigate the incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News has been informed of a standoff involving an armed subject that happened late Sunday morning near NorthPark Mall.

It is believed that the incident started in Moline and continued in Davenport.

Officers from the Davenport Police Department say they got involved around 11:20 a.m.

People are advised to avoid the area of Kimberly Road by the mall, if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

Davenport Police tell me there’s a standoff with an armed subject near North Park Mall.



They’re asking everyone to avoid the area of Kimberly Road by the mall.



Updates will follow. — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 20, 2022