The Quad Cities Toastmasters Club is having its first in-person meeting in two and a half years on Sept. 8.

A local Toastmasters club is going where no man or woman has gone before, at least for the past two and a half years.

The Quad Cities Executive Toastmasters are hosting a Star Trek-themed open house to celebrate their return to in-person meetings after two and a half years online. The free event starts at noon Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Edwards UCC Library, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.

The open house will feature all the components of a typical Toastmasters meeting, including 5-7 minute speeches, evaluations, and exercises in extemporaneous speaking, known in most Toastmasters clubs as Table Topics.

The club was forced online with the rest of the world at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

“We have been discussing a safe return to in-person meetings for the past few months,” Jeremy Gatton, the event’s organizer, said in a Toastmasters release. “When we looked at the dates, we noticed that one of our September meetings fell on the 56th anniversary of Star Trek’s premiere, and decided to have some fun with it. Our guests are welcome to come in costume.”

Sept. 8, 1966 is when the original “Star Trek” premiered on NBC, running through June 3, 1969.

QC Toastmasters club vice president Kristin Bruchmann, left, with president Mary Auliff at a pre-COVID event.

“Toastmasters clubs provide a safe place to help people develop skills that can have a positive impact in many facets of their lives,” past District Director Betty Long said. “It’s an incredibly supportive and empowering organization, and we manage to have lots of fun, too.”

“Toastmasters uses an innovative system that allows you to develop your communication and leadership skills at your own pace,” said Kristin Bruchmann, a 13-year member, and club vice-president. “Captain Picard said it best: ‘The only person you’re truly competing against is yourself.’ Whether you have a big presentation to give, have taken on a leadership role you don’t feel prepared for, or just want to get more comfortable talking to people, Toastmasters can help you.”

Guests may participate or simply observe. The meeting starts at noon and ends at 1 p.m.

