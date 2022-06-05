Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 66th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, June 7.

A total of eight free concerts will be presented. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5:00 pm from the Hy-Vee Grill and Dessert Station, and popcorn and drinks will be served by the Parks Department. Concerts will be from 7-9 p.m. Concerts are sponsored by: Health Alliance, HyVee, and Friendship Manor:

June

7 River City 6

14 Josh Duffee Orchestra

21 Tony Rangel & Friends

28 The Tailfins

July

5 Gray Wolf Band

12 Mercury Brothers

19 The Hotrods

26 The Night People

August 9 is reserved as a rain date if needed.

Follow the event on Facebook or call the rain line at 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 pm on Tuesday to check the status of the event in the event of inclement weather.