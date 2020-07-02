Starlight Revue shows return to Lincoln Park in July

The Starlight Revue is returning to Lincoln Park in Rock Island.

The concert series did virtual shows in June, but will now offer free live concerts on Tuesdays in July from 7pm to 9pm.

The concert schedule is:

July 7 – The Hotrods

July 14 – The Gray Wolf Band

July 21 – The Night People

July 28 – Troy Rangel & Friends

There will be no dinner or dessert vendor at the shows, but the Rock Island Parks and Recreation will offer packaged food for purchase, including popcorn, pop, chips and candy.

There will be no dance lessons.

Patrons should bring their own chairs to spread out in the park. The park benches in front of the stage and the dance floor will be blocked off.

“We ask all patrons to be smart, wear masks, practice social distancing, and to keep seating grouped with those in your immediate household. With these measures in place we can provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor music experience,” says Dan Gleason, Special Event & Fundraising Manager.

Lincoln Park is located at 11th Avenue and 38th Street in Rock Island.

In case of inclement weather, you can call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30pm on Tuesday to check the status of the event.