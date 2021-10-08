“Stars on Ice” to skate into TaxSlayer Center

Meryl Davis and Charlie White will be among the skaters in the new Stars on Ice tour.

The 2021 Stars on Ice “Holiday” tour will arrive in the Quad Cities on Saturday, Dec. 18 for a 7 p.m. performance at The TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalists, two-time World Champions and six-time U.S. Dance Champions Meryl Davis & Charlie White will be joined by Canada’s legendary figure skater Kurt Browning to headline a special holiday performance of the Emmy award-winning Stars on Ice.

The star-studded cast also features Olympic Gold medalist Ilia Kulik, 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and three-time U.S. national champion Ashley Wagner, 2018 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and seven-time U.S. national championship medalist Mirai Nagasu, 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott, two-time U.S. national champion Alissa Czisny, three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje and U.S. national champion Ryan Bradley.

Tickets for Stars on Ice will go on sale Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Limited on-ice seating may be available. Tickets start at $29 and are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and through www.ticketmaster.com. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Please visit www.starsonice.com for the latest show announcements.

Stars on Ice continues to be a pioneer in figure skating by offering fans throughout North America the rare opportunity to witness some of the world’s most accomplished and artistically gifted champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines.