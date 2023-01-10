Get a jump start on your spring garden at Nursery School: Lesson in Gardening from the Illinois Extension Master Gardeners on Saturday, February 11 at the Vibrant Arena in Moline. Now in its 24th year, this educational program allows enthusiasts to build their gardening skills while learning from experts in the field at a wide variety of sessions.

Early registration is $60 through Wednesday, January 11 and $70 from January 12-February 5. Registration ends February 5 and walk-ins will not be accepted. The registration fee includes coffee and rolls, the keynote session, taco bar lunch, three additional classes and access to the vendor area. Click here to register or call the Illinois Extension at (309) 756-9978 for more information. The Vibrant Arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Neil Diboll, President of Prairie Nursery, Inc. in Westfield, WI will deliver the keynote address,”Prairie Plants for Urban and Suburban Gardens”. He will highlight the showiest and best-behaved prairie plants for creating a variety of prairie gardens in small areas. Many native prairie flowers and grasses make excellent garden plants. Their showy blooms and the ornamental textures of grasses lend themselves to creating low maintenance, ecologically sound landscapes that require little or no fertilizers, pesticides and watering.

After the keynote address, the day will be broken into sessions of seminars that cover topics like the latest trends in gardening, raising fruits and vegetables and fermentation. There will be a lunch break between sessions and vendors will be on hand selling garden related items and necessities.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Tracy Jo Mulliken at (309) 756-9978 or by email at tmully@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.