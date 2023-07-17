Bring your appetite and welcome the weekend with a stop at Food Truck Fridays in LeClaire.

Enjoy a wide selection of food truck specialties on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. in downtown LeClaire. The event will be held every Friday, except for August 11, Tug Fest Friday, until September 15. Diners can bring their food truck meals into Green Tree Brewery, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 129 and Wide River Winery Tasting Room and enjoy them with an alcoholic beverage. Other restaurants will be open late, some with live music, as will some shops in town.

Weekly entertainment acts will vary. The truck lineup for July 21 includes Big Cat’s Custom Eats, Girl+ food by Café Fresh and Chuckies.

For more information, contact Merredith Bennett at (563) 505-8230 or click here.