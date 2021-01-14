Start your engines! Cordova International Raceway plans action-packed year

Cordova International Raceway has announced an action-packed schedule for 2021 highlighted by the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing Aug. 27-29.

The world’s longest continually running drag racing event is highlighted by the thrilling pro show featuring fire-breathing Nitro and Jet cars, ground-pounding Pro Mods, Nostalgia Pro Stocks and a gravity-defying Wheelstander, a news release says

A big part of Cordova’s history, brings the community together April 3 and 10 for Volunteer Day. Raceway staff, racers, fans and sponsors come together working toward a common goal of preparing the facility for the 2021 season.

Other events include the first annual GM, Ford and Mopar Nationals on May 22, and the second annual Nostalgia Nationals June 12, featuring Nostalgia Pro Stock, Gassers and more.

The first test and tune is scheduled for April 10 with the first points race for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries, and the Kamper Korner Bracket Series takes place May 1.

The popular “River Redemption” small-tire racing series returns for a fourth season beginning May 29. Octoberfest and Halloweird with the Ironman Benefit Race close out an action-packed season Oct. 16.

For more information about the raceway visit RaceCIR.com or call 309-654-2110.