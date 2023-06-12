Iowa Auditor Rob Sand audits financial records for organizations and municipalities in the state every year. Recently his office completed the audit for the City of Riverdale for the past year and found several questionable items. They noted that disbursements for the year ending June 30, 2022 exceeded the agreed-upon budget, which is a violation of chapter 384.20 of the Code of Iowa. Another finding revealed that the city overpaid $349,945 from a TIF for engineering and legal costs above what was certified.

Sand says it’s not hard to be confused when it comes to a TIF. “A TIF is one of those things that is tough to understand in the state and easily misused. This is one of those circumstances where we pulled out that line item and said ‘hey you know, again, this is an issue that the public needs to be aware of because that sort of usage of TIF is really something that people want to be asking themselves whether or not I think that’s the right would be going forward with it.”

Some of the other discrepancies can be explained by a lack of staffing, says Sand. “We had money in coming here and there that really didn’t get recorded quickly enough. As soon as money comes in, as soon as money goes out, it should be put into the books. Other than that, most of the findings are pretty routine for an account of its size. It’s not uncommon to see this level of findings because a lot of times you’ve got a limited number of folks in town who can do the work, a limited amount of tax dollars you can pay them with. It’s tough to find folks to do the work in a smaller town, so a lot of these findings were fairly common. We didn’t have anything in this report that we found that would be the kind of thing where you would expect anyone to lose their job.”

Sand insists that audits are a way to help these organizations and municipalities get on the right bookkeeping track. “A lot of what we do is promoting best practices and there’s a best practice for everything under the sun. The more of them that we can get into place, the better. The more of them that we see that aren’t getting followed, we’re going to point them out, but a lot of that stuff is again especially in a town of that size, it’s just tough to stay on top of it all.”

To read a copy of the audit report, click here.