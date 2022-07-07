On June 23rd, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved three Stipulated Agreements authorizing the use of approximately $3.1 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds to help pay for the installation of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings of the Iowa Interstate Railroad Tracks (IAIS) in Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam, and Rock Island counties, a news release says.

Stipulated Agreement 2208 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Peru, (LaSalle County) Illinois. The crossings are located on Pine Street (AAR/DOT #603825Y, railroad milepost 99.82), Plain Street (AAR/DOT #603827M, railroad milepost 100.10), Putnam Street (AAR/DOT #603828U, railroad milepost 100.48); and Pike Street (AAR/DOT #603829B, railroad milepost 100.75). To read Stipulated Agreement 2208 in Docket No. T22-0078 click here.

Stipulated Agreement 2217 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Bureau County. The crossings are located at Depot Street in De Pue (AAR/DOT #603839G, railroad milepost 109.94), East Street in De Pue (AAR/DOT #603840B railroad milepost 110.20), East Nebraska Street in Bureau Junction (AAR/DOT #863542S, railroad milepost 114.17), East Main Street in Tiskilwa (AAR/DOT #863552X, railroad milepost 122.36). To learn more about Stipulated Agreement 2217 in Docket No. T22-0077 click here.

Stipulated Agreement 2218 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at three crossings in Putnam, Marshall, and Rock Island Counties. The crossings are located at Main Street (AAR/DOT #603960S, railroad milepost 121.97) near Bureau, in Putnam County, CR 1450 North (AAR/DOT #603969D, railroad milepost 125.93) near Henry, Marshall County, and at North 1st Avenue (AAR/DOT #916106D, railroad milepost 171.80) in Carbon Cliff, Rock Island County. The terms of Stipulated Agreement 2218 in Docket No. T22-0076 can be found here.

The total combined estimated cost of the new automatic warning devices is $3,300,000. Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $3,135,000. IAIS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at the crossings.

All work is to be completed within 18 months of the Order date, the release says.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC’s annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.