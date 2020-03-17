1  of  2
Gov. Reynolds issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Plan Coronavirus closings and cancellations

State & city services closings

  • The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday morning the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites.
  • The City of Clinton has cancelled all nonessential board and commission meetings through April 13.
  • East Moline Municipal Swimming Pool is closed until further notice. Check here for updates.
  • The City of Galesburg Spring Clean-up scheduled for April 6th – 10th has been cancelled. All Waste Management sites, including the Galesburg recycling drop-off site located at 1360 S. Henderson Street, are currently closed to public access. For more information, contact Waste Management at 309/343-0256.
  • All driver services facilities in Illinois will remain closed from March 17th through March 31st, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Monday.
  • Monmouth City Hall is closed to the public until March 30th.

