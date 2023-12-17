Libraries across Illinois and locally received an early holiday gift from Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias, according to a new release from the secretary’s office. Giannoulias’ office is awarding over $1.4 million to qualifying public school districts to benefit 2,713 school libraries throughout Illinois. The grants are awarded once every fiscal year and will support school library services for 1.2 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade in Illinois, including library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.





“It’s imperative that all Illinois students have access to necessary resources including reading materials and learning services at our public school libraries,” said Giannoulias. “School libraries serve as places of learning and discovery. These funds will ensure that our libraries are well-equipped to educate and inspire our future generations.”



Based on a statutory formula, school districts receive $0.885 per student for their enrollment at each school having a qualified library. Funding for the program originates from the General Reserve Fund and is used by the Illinois General Assembly for this purpose. Grant amounts ranged from $850.50 for the Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District to $6,083.21 for the Moline Community School District.



“The members of the Association of Illinois School Library Educators (AISLE) are pleased to receive these generous grants from Secretary Giannoulias to expand our libraries with a more robust offering of resources and services,” said Janine Asmus, West Leyden High School Librarian and President of AISLE. The group provides leadership and support for the development, promotion, and improvement of the school library media profession and programs that promote life-long learning for Illinois students. “This funding will allow library staff to maintain and bolster school library educational offerings, ensuring that all Illinois students have the opportunity to learn and explore their interests.”

