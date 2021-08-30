State horseshoe tournament comes to the QC area, and you can watch for free

More than 100 horseshoe pitchers from across Illinois will compete in the state tournament in Moline over Labor Day Weekend at the Moline Horseshoe Club, 3300 4th Ave., Moline.

The Quad Cities last hosted the Illinois horseshoe pitching championship in 2009, a news release says. Participants must play in two tournaments to qualify for the state tournament.

It’s free for spectators to watch.

Tournament Schedule:

Friday – Doubles play begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday – Men’s and women’s classes begin at 8 a.m.

Saturday – Opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

Sunday – Men’s and women’s classes begin at 8 a.m.

Sunday – Cadets/juniors begin at 11 a.m.

To see the tournament website with players’ names, visit here.

The Moline Horseshoe Club is a clay court that uses a special kind of clay so the horseshoe won’t slide as much as it would on sand. Participants bring their own sets of horseshoes to the tournaments. Horseshoes will be weighed and measured to make sure they meet regulation standards 30-40 minutes before play begins.

About Riverside Horseshoe League

The local Riverside Horseshoe League meets weekly from the second week in May to the first week in September at the Moline Horseshoe Club. Anyone of any age is welcome to come at 9 a.m. Tuesdays to try – you don’t need to bring your own horseshoes.

Riverside Horseshoe League hosts four regional tournaments during the year. For more information, contact Joe Johnson at 309-235-2777.