State lawmakers don’t expect new Iowa political-district maps to be politicized

GOP lawmakers can reject independent commission 3 times and draw their own maps

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill play more political games regarding the debt ceiling.

Illinois’ vaccination mandates could send people out of work … possibly looking for unemployment benefits. And Iowa unveils its draft of political-district maps that could pit incumbents against each other.

We cover those topics with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and Rock Island County Republican Chair Drue Mielke.

“The reason why we do this every 10 years is because you have population changes,” says Perkins. “More cities are getting larger and the rural areas are getting smaller.”

“Iowa is a shining example of non-partisan districting,” says Mielke. “Illinois is the polar opposite.”

