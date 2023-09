More clean energy jobs got filled in the Midwest last year.

Environmental Entrepreneurs and Evergreen Climate Innovations released their eighth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report. The report features Illinois and eleven other states and shows the clean energy and transportation fields added more than 25,000 jobs in 2022 that employ more than 734,000 people in the Midwest.

The energy efficiency sector is the largest in the clean energy industry with about 488,000 workers in the Midwest.