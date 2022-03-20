Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark will present his first State of the City address in a unique format this year. Joining him in a discussion of the past, present, and future of Muscatine will be City Administrator Carol Webb, a news release says.

The presentation will be part of the March 31 “Muscatine In Focus” show. The City of Muscatine invites residents to submit questions they have about Muscatine’s future that will be presented to Bark and Webb during the presentation, the release says.

Residents are asked to limit questions to 140 characters or less, be respectful with content, and submit the questions to Communications Manager Kevin Jenison (kjenison@muscatineiowa.gov) or to feedback@muscatineiowa.gov.

Questions will be compiled by subject matter with the most frequently asked posed to the mayor and city administrator, the release says.

Deadline for submitting questions is March 25.