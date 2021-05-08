State Patrol: QC man faces charges after high-speed chase

A 33-year-old Moline man, released on bond, faces multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol officers say he led them on a chase of more than 90 mph early Thursday.

Paul Elliott faces a felony charge of eluding and misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, having no driver’s license and no registration, and operating a while under the influence – first offense.

About midnight Thursday morning, an Iowa State Trooper saw an orange sport bike traveling west on Interstate 74 at the Lincoln Road overpass, going about 68 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone. The bike had no registration plates, an arrest affidavit says.

The trooper followed the motorcycle into the parking lot for BP on Middle Road as it left I-74 and as it was pulling up to a gas pump in front of the squad car.

After the trooper activated the squad car emergency lights, the bike accelerated away from the pump toward the trooper and cut in between the squad car and another vehicle “to actively begin to elude me,” the affidavit says.

The trooper informed Cedar Rapids state radio and activated the emergency siren as the bike went back onto I-74 westbound. Another trooper was in that location and took over as the primary pursuit vehicle.

The trooper chased the bike at speeds in excess of 90 mph on I-74 in speed zones of 55 and 65 mph until the bike left the road and entered the gore – an area in between the lanes of a highway and either an entrance or exit ramp – of I-74 and Interstate 80.

The motorcycle continued to try to elude the troopers while driving off the road “until he put the bike down and took off on foot,” the affidavit says.

They ran after Elliott until he was apprehended.

Elliott, who had a revoked driver’s license, had bloodshot watery eyes, an “extremely disheveled appearance,” was sweating profusely and “made admission to meth use,” the affidavit says.

Scott County Court proceedings are set for Monday and May 14.