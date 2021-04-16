State Patrol: Suspect led officers on high-speed chase with 2 children, without seatbelts, in car

A 33-year-old Moline man faces felony charges after law-enforcement officials say he led them on a high-speed chase and lost control of a truck while two young children without seatbelts were in the vehicle.

Randy Boyle faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with misdemeanor charges including child endangerment, child restraint, seatbelt violation and traffic control device.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Iowa State Patrol assisted a Scott County deputy with a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 292 eastbound on a maroon Ford F250 for improper use of lanes, an arrest affidavit says.

Boyle, identified as the driver, swerved out of his lane, almost hitting another vehicle on Interstate 280 entering Interstate 80.

Boyle kept swerving on the road before almost hitting a patrol car on I-80 near Mile Marker 291, the affidavit says.

Boyle’s two young children, who were in the back seat, were not wearing seatbelts, and neither was Boyle.

Officers say Boyle had slurred speech, constricted pupils, and a drowsy appearance, along with a “disorientation of time and place.”

He refused to get out of the truck several times before he sped away from the traffic stop, and eluded squad cars with emergency lights and sirens activated on I-80.

Boyle “put the lives of his children in danger of serious injury of death with his current driving behavior,” authorities say in the affidavit.

Boyle exceeded posted speed limits by 25 mph before he entered the city limits of Davenport, continuing to elude law enforcement.

Boyle made no attempt to stop at the red light at East 53rd Street and Tremont Avenue, the affidavit says. He continued to speed and elude law enforcement.

He lost control of the truck on I-80 near Mile Marker 304, causing him to crash into a cable barrier, which resulted in more than $1,500 damage.

Court proceedings for Boyle, who was being held Friday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, are set for Monday and again April 23 in Scott County Court.