To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Police (ISP) on April 1, each of the 21 ISP Districts in Illinois received a commemorative squad car inspired by the squad cars used in the early 1950s.

Each district was given the discretion to assign the squad car to a trooper within their district. District 1 Captain Matthew Hodgdon selected Trooper Josh Vos for the honor.

Vos is a three-year trooper with the ISP who lives in Whiteside County.

“Trooper Vos is very deserving of being assigned our 100th anniversary squad car,” said Captain Hodgdon. “His work ethic, professionalism, and dedication make him an excellent choice.”

The 100th anniversary squad car will be on patrol in the District 1 counties of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside, and will be on display at community events throughout the year.

While the design is a throwback to the classic black and white squads, the 100th anniversary squad is outfitted with all of today’s technology, including an in-car computer, a StarCom21 radio capable of communicating with any trooper in the state, front and rear speed detection radar, and a LED light bar.

Besides the district anniversary squad car, every trooper in the state was issued a commemorative five-pointed star to wear on their uniform for the year.