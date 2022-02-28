Illinois State Police (ISP) officials remind the public that several truck convoys are traversing the United States and therefore will travel through Illinois in the coming days.

ISP reminds motorists to be mindful of increased traffic congestion to prevent traffic delays and traffic crashes so drivers can arrive at their destinations safely, a news release from Monday night says.

The ISP encourages drivers to pay close attention to their surroundings and obey traffic laws while driving and to share the roadways, the release says.

“Illinois State Troopers are dedicated to ensuring the motoring public is safe, including those traveling through Illinois as part of a peaceful protest,” ISP Division of Patrol Col. Margret McGreal said in the release.

“We are in contact with organizers and anticipate the convoys will enter Illinois and are able to travel safely along with other motorists on our roadways,” she said. “We would like to remind the public that if we all work together, obeying traffic laws and sharing the roadways, everyone can make it to their destination safely. We are hopeful those traveling in the convoys have safety in mind and will be cognizant of traffic laws.”

Convoy participants are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.