State police to conduct nighttime patrols in Rock Island, Knox counties next month

Illinois State Police will be cracking down on impaired driving and occupant restraint violations in Rock Island and Knox counties next month as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to District 7 Commander Captain Jason Dickey, a series of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols will occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout the month of February in both counties.

“The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and, combined with impaired driving, means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours,” a news release says.

During the nighttime patrols, officers will strictly enforce violations, including:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Safety belt and child restraint use

Speeding

Distracted driving

All Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations

State police say alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, with over half of all fatal crashes occurring at night.

“The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up,” a news release says.

This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.