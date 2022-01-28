State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Woodhull, has been appointed to the College Course Materials Affordability and Equitable Access Task Force on Wednesday by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Burr Ridge.

“Course materials can be an expensive, and often hidden, component of higher education expenses for students,” Swanson said in a news release. “By examining best practices of public and private higher education institutions across the country, it is the goal of this Task Force to study and make recommendations for improving both ‘first day of class access’ for students, as well as affordability.”

The College and Course Affordability and Equitable Access Task Force was enacted through Public Act 102-122 and will examine and report on best practices including textbook subscription and rental programs, used textbook sales, open educational resources and “access” barriers and impediments, as well as how some institutions have creatively helped overcome equitable access issues, the release says.

Swanson, a community college graduate of Black Hawk East and state university graduate of Western Illinois University, attended college with assistance of the Illinois Veterans Grant, but says, “college affordability is a kitchen table issue important to working families throughout Illinois and especially Western Illinois. We are so blessed with Western Illinois University, Black Hawk College, Monmouth College, Knox College, Carl Sandburg College and other nearby institutions which help prepare students for both employment and productive lives.:

“We must continue to innovate new ways to make college more affordable for all families, though. Hidden costs like course materials can put families in a bad spot just as students are getting started in their collegiate studies. I sincerely hope we can examine and present information to help these families through the work of this Task Force,” Swanson continued.

“Ensuring success for students at our world-class higher education institutions means listening to very real concerns about affordability and access and responding with improved public policy where needed. This is an important step to making good on the promise of lowering higher education costs for Illinois families,” Swanson concluded.

