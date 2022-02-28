State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) was appointed last week to the Illinois House Transportation: Vehicles & Safety Committee by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

“I am grateful for Leader Durkin’s trust in me to ensure proper vetting of legislation related to vehicles and safety on Illinois roadways,” said Swanson in a news release. “Over the next several years, we are likely to see a lot of important legislation come through this committee as autonomous vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles and more artificially intelligent vehicles change the ways in which Americans commute to live, work, and play in the great State of Illinois.”

“We must ensure our statutes are fleet-footed and ever-adjusting to the new ways in which Illinoisans travel.”

The Illinois House Transportation: Vehicles & Safety Committee has traditionally been a vetting ground for legislation related speed limit changes, vehicle safety requirements (for everything from antique vehicles to motorcycles to commercial trucks), as well as issues related to more modern needs for legislation addressing the introduction of semi-autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and more.

“Whether it is issues related to biofuels, motorcycle safety or antique vehicles, I have long understood the importance of this committee and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on these important issues moving forward,” Swanson said.

For more information, visit Swanson’s website here.