State Rep, Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) has announced will again host resource fairs throughout his western Illinois district this summer for veterans and senior citizens. Resource fairs will take place Aug. 2-5 in Bureau, Knox, Henry and Mercer Counties.

“We know that there is a large crossover of constituents who are both seniors and veterans of our U.S. military who are interested in knowing about the various programs and resources available in the community. Instead of duplicating work for our community groups and service providers with two sets of fairs, we have once again combined the two groups and are working smarter for the taxpayers,” said Swanson.

“We are sponsoring four events in four counties over four days the first week of August and encourage anyone who offers programs and services for either veterans or seniors to contact the office to reserve an exhibit space,” Swanson said.

Swanson encourages constituents to attend the fair most convenient for them:

Aug. 2 – 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Aledo VFW, 106 SW 3 rd Ave., Aledo.

Ave., Aledo. Aug. 3 – 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. – Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton.

Aug. 4 – Noon-3 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Hall, 1556 E. Fremont St.,, Galesburg.

Aug. 5 – 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Flemish American Club, 313 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee.

For more information and reserve exhibit space, contact Swanson at 309-334-7474.