State rep launches 5th annual kids’ Summer Reading Club Program

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) has announced the official launch of his Fifth Annual Summer Reading Club Program for 1st-5th grade students who live within the 74th Legislative District.

Swanson’s theme this year for the program is “Readers are Winners.” The program is offered to encourage students to read over the summer and promote the lifelong benefits of literacy, a news release says.

“This is a great way to encourage young people in our region to read over their summer breaks from school. Students who do not read over the summer are much further behind, academically, than their classmates who continue reading during summer break,” said Swanson. “This year, as with last, reading at home is all the more important for our students to keep up.”

Rep. Dan Swanson

Swanson launched the program with an interview with Naomi Law, local children’s book author of “The Adventures of Orie the Orpheum Mouse: A journey through the Orpheum Theatre.” Law will attend Rep. Swanson’s Summer Reading Club Party to sign a book for each child in attendance at the reading program conclusion.

Pamphlets were distributed electronically to schools and libraries, and paper forms are also available via direct mail upon request or online at repswanson.com. Participation in the program can overlap with any other summer reading program offered through area libraries, schools, or other organizations. Students may return their forms before Aug. 2 via mail or electronically.

Participants in the program will also receive a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives. To request a brochure or confirm your residency in the 74th District, Rep. Swanson’s office can be contacted at 309-334-7474 or swanson@ilhousegop.org.