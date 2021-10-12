State Rep. Swanson helps bring home the bacon for food pantries during Pork Month

Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson on his family’s farm in Henry County. In the photo, he’s looking over the cattle yard, while their hogs are in a nearby indoor facility.

Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) knows how important it is to bring home the bacon.

He is lauding efforts by the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) in donating over 1,500 boxes of bacon to Illinois food pantries — through their “Pass the Bacon” campaign — this past week in honor of October Pork Month.

To kick off the month of celebration related to the pork industry, IPPA recruited nominations in two ways to find local food pantry establishments in need of protein. In the first wave, 25 winners were randomly selected from a social media post on the IPPA Facebook page where it asked followers to comment with their local food pantry.

Illinois Pork Producers have a “Pass the Bacon” campaign.

Regional recipients through that effort included the Colona Township Food Pantry and Kewanee Food Pantry.

In the second wave, IPPA gave Illinois legislators an opportunity to nominate their local pantry as well, which led to three dozen more recipients, including:

FISH of Galesburg, nominated by Rep. Dan Swanson

Savanna Food Pantry, nominated by Rep. Tony McCombie

“As a hog farming family, I know the sweat and tears that go into raising these livestock. It means a great deal for these producers to share this kind of generosity,” said Rep. Swanson, whose family raises hogs at their Henry County farm. “I am certain this protein will be put to good use with these local pantries getting it to families and individuals in need in our communities.”

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha)

October is known as “Pork Month” because it marked the time of year when hogs were traditionally marketed, according to a release Tuesday. Now, in 2021, farmers are shipping market-ready hogs to processing at all times of the year. They use October as a time to continue celebrating pork producers and the delicious protein they raise.

The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) represents more than 1,600 pork producers throughout Illinois and the Illinois pork industry, which contributes more than $1.8 billion and more than 10,500 jobs to the state’s economy, the release said. IPPA is comprised of county pork producer groups in approximately 20 counties throughout Illinois. IPPA is an affiliate of the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board.